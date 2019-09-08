From Canada-Gilead relations to TV crossover, 5 things to know about Atwood's 'The Testaments'

This Aug. 21, 2019 photo shows author Margaret Atwood posing for a portrait in Toronto, Canada. Atwood revealed she was working on a followup to "The Handmaid's Tale" last fall, she cited two sources of inspiration: the questions she's fielded from readers in the past 34 years, and with a prophetic wink, "the world we've been living in." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP