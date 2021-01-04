Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and 'That ’70s Show' star, dies

FILE - Actor Roger Moore, right, poses with his co-star Tanya Roberts from the James Bond film "A View to a Kill," outside of Château de Chantilly in Chantilly, France on Aug. 17, 1984. Roberts, who captivated James Bond in “A View to a Kill” and had roles on “Charlie’s Angels” and “That ’70s Show,” died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. She was 65. Her death was announced by her publicist. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo/Alexis Duclos, File)