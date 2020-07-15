Picasso portrait expected to fetch up to $1.6 million at Heffel online auction

A portrait by Pablo Picasso, as shown in this handout image, is among the artworks on offer at Heffel Fine Art Auction House's virtual sale. Heffel says "Tete de femme," an oil-on-canvas painted by Picasso in 1939, could fetch between $1.2 million and $1.6 million. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heffel Gallery-Ward Bastian *MANDATORY CREDIT*