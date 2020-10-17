Dutch king returns from vacation after lockdown uproar

FILE - In this Monday, March 23, 2020 file photo, a cyclist takes images of a barricaded backroad used by locals on the Netherlands border with Belgium between Chaam, southern Netherlands, and Meerle, Northern Belgium. European Union countries are set to adopt a common traffic light system to coordinate traveling across the 27-nation bloc, but a return to a full freedom of movement in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic remains far from reach. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)