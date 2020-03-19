Review: 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' a treat for creative gamers

A scene from 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' is shown in this undated handout photo. Video games have long been a form of escapism from the banalities of life, often by giving players the chance to act as outsized characters tasked with performing improbable acts of heroism. However, that escape doesn't necessarily have to involve slaying of a dragon or repelling an alien invasion. For some gamers, it's enough to be offered a world to toil away in on their terms, as hit titles like farming simulator "Stardew Valley" or the hugely popular "Minecraft" have proven. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Nintendo of America