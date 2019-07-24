Richard Dreyfuss on working in Canada with 'Astronaut' and 'Duddy Kravitz'

Richard Dreyfuss attends the Catalina Film Festival Tribute and Best of Fest Awards on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Avalon, Calif. Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss says he considers himself an honorary Canadian. After all, his first major film role was as the younger son of a Jewish immigrant family in Montreal in the hit 1974 Canadian film "The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz." THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Richard Shotwell/Invision