Rape charges denied by lawyer for '70s Show' actor Masterson

FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 7, 2017. An attorney for Masterson has pleaded not guilty on his behalf in a Los Angeles court to the rapes of three women in the early 2000s. Attorney Tom Mesereau entered the plea for the 44-year-old actor, who was not in court, to three charges of rape by force or fear. Masterson has been free on bond since his arrest in June. Prosecutors allege that he raped a 23-year-old woman sometime in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in April of 2003, and a 23-year-old woman between October and December of 2003, all at his Hollywood Hills home. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)