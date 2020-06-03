U.S. news organizations focus on lives lost in the pandemic

FILE - In this April 23, 2020 photo, Isaac Lopez, 19, second from left, holds a photo of his father, Tomas Lopez, as he poses for a photo with his mother, Antonia, second from right; his brother, Elias, 12, left; and his sister Elda, 16, right, at their home in Pacific, Wash. Tomas, 44, who died of COVID-19 on April 2, was a beloved fixture wherever he sold tacos from his family's bright green taco truck. The passage of a milestone — 100,000 lives lost due to the coronavirus in the United States — has brought attention to how news organizations are trying to tell the stories behind the numbers. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)