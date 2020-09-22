Robbie Amell and Wattpad to create 'Float' film based on hit teen love story

TORONTO - Canadian actor Robbie Amell is set to produce and star in a film based on Kate Marchant’s hit Wattpad teen love story "Float."
Toronto-based storytelling platform Wattpad is working on the project with Canadian production company Collective Pictures.
"Float" is about a teen from Alaska who spends a summer trying to fit in at her aunt's beach town while her parents go through a messy divorce.
Wattpad says the story has accumulated more than 25.5 million reads around the world, and is one of the top teen fiction stories on the platform.
Toronto-based Collective Pictures, formerly known as Colony Pictures, was also behind Amell's 2019 sci-fi action film "Code 8," which hit Netflix this past April.
Amell can also be seen in the Vancouver-made Amazon Prime Video series "Upload."
Other producers on "Float" include Collective Pictures’ Jeff Chan and Chris Pare, alongside Wattpad’s Aron Levitz and Jamie D. Greenberg.
Marchant is a 25-year-old "Wattpad star" and graduate of the University of Southern California, according to her profile on the platform.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published September 22, 2020.