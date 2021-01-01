Italy's Uffizi opens Dante anniversary with virtual exhibit

This image made available on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, shows Lucifer, one of the original 88 drawings that went with Dante Alighieri’s Divine Comedy by artist Federico Zuccari. Florence’s Uffizi Gallery is making available for viewing online 88 rarely displayed drawings of Dante’s Divine Comedy to mark the 700th anniversary in 2021 of the famed Italian poet’s death. The virtual show of high-resolution images of works by the 16th Century Renaissance artist Federico Zuccari will be accessible from Friday “for free, any hour of the day, for everyone,’’ said Uffizi director Eike Schmidt. (Roberto Palermo/Uffizi Gallery via AP)