FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. A Swedish court on Wednesday Aug. 14, 2019 found American rapper A$AP Rocky guilty of assault for his role in a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm says he and his two bodyguards "assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him as he lay on the ground."(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)