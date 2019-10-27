Activists ask NBC to release NDAs, hold independent probe

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of the Rachel Maddow Show, moderates a panel at a forum called "Perspectives on National Security," at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. Time's Up has called on NBC Universal to release all former employees from non-disclosure agreements that might be impinging on their ability to speak out about sexual harassment, and also to hold an independent investigation into workplace culture at NBC. The organization said NBC didn't go far enough with its statement, first reported Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, by Maddow, that employees should contact the company in order to be released from any "perceived obligation" to remain quiet. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)