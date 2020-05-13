Kevin Hart and Nick Jonas to help out show 'Regular Heroes'

This combination photo shows Nick Jonas at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 24, 2019, left, and Kevin Hart at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" in Los Angeles on Dec. 11, 2017. Jonas and Hart will make special guest appearances on the eight-episode docuseries “Regular Heroes,” offering encouragement and donations. The Amazon series is about everyday people who are making an impact in the fight against the coronavirus. (AP Photo)