Massey College reviewing Margaret Wente appointment amid campus uproar

Globe and Mail columnist Margaret Wente reflects on Sept. 11 as she accept her National Newspaper Award for columns in Calgary on Friday, April, 26, 2002. The appointment of former Globe and Mail columnist Wente to a senior fellow position with Toronto's Massey College is under review amid fierce opposition from students and staff.Controversy emerged after the school, affiliated with the University of Toronto, announced Wednesday that Wente was one of 46 people in various fields named a senior fellow and member of the Quadrangle Society.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh