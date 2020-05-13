Beckett Cypher, 21-year-old son of Melissa Etheridge, dies

File - In this Aug. 16, 2000 file photo, Melissa Etheridge, left, and Julie Cypher arrive at a fundraiser for the Christopher Reeve Paralysis Foundation in Los Angeles. Etheridge's 21-year-old son Beckett Cypher, whom she had with former partner Julie Cypher, has died. The death was announced Wednesday on the singer-songwriter's Twitter account. No cause of death or other details were given. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)