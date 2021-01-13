Norah O'Donnell: 'Journalism is more important than ever'

FILE - Norah O'Donnell attends Variety's third annual "Salute to Service" celebration on Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. The CBS Evening News anchor says she's "never covered a year in my entire journalistic career like this last year." From the ongoing COVID global pandemic and George Floyd protests around the world to the contested 2020 presidential and last week's storming of the U.S. capitol by armed insurgents, O'Donnell concluded that "journalism is more important than ever." (Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP, File)