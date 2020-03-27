Oprah on coronavirus: 'Playing it as safe as I possibly can'

FILE - This March 25, 2019 file photo shows Oprah Winfrey during an event to announce new Apple products in Cupertino, Calif. Winfrey says she’s playing it safe when it comes to the rapidly spreading coronavirus. The 66-year-old entertainment icon said that she has been quarantining and practicing social distancing at her home. Winfrey has been busy working despite being stuck at home. She interviewed actor Idris Elba, who tested positive for the coronavirus, through FaceTime for an episode of "Oprah Talks: COVID-19" on Apple TV. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)