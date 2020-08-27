Fox's Tucker Carlson takes heat for Kenosha commentary

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio Thursday, March 2, 2107 in New York. Carlson says The New York Times wants to put his family at risk, and the newspaper says Carlson is knowingly lying. The Fox host accused the newspaper on Monday of preparing a story that will reveal where he lives. While the Times won't say what it is working on, the newspaper said it assured Carlson ahead of time that it would not tell people the location of his homes. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)