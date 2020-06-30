Ex-wife of 'Da Vinci Code' author alleges he led double life

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2016 file photo, author Dan Brown arrives for the premiere of the movie "Inferno" in Berlin. Blythe Brown, the author's ex-wife, filed a lawsuit Monday, June 29, 2020, in New Hampshire alleging he led a secret life during their marriage that included several affairs. The pair divorced in 2019 after 21 years of marriage. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)