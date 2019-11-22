Apple delays ‘The Banker’ theatrical release amid review

This image released by Apple TV Plus shows, from left, Nicholas Hoult, Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie in a scene from “The Banker." Apple has canceled the premiere of one of the tech company’s first original films, “The Banker” the day before it was to debut at Los Angeles’ AFI Film Festival. In a statement Wednesday, Apple said that it learned of “some concerns” surrounding “The Banker” and that it needs “some time to look into these matters.” An Apple spokesperson declined to elaborate. (Apple TV Plus via AP)