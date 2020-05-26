'Kim's Convenience,' 'Fresh Off the Boat' casts to do online table read

The cast of "Kim's Convenience" arrives on the red carpet for the 2019 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on March 31, 2019. The casts of CBC's "Kim's Convenience" and ABC's "Fresh Off the Boat" will do live online table reads of their pilot episodes this weekend to celebrate Asian Pacific Heritage Month. The one-night special Saturday evening will help raise funds for non-profit Asian arts organizations in Canada and the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette