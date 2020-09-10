'Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' star Diana Rigg dies at 82

This image released by HBO shows Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell in a scene from "Game of Thrones." Rigg, who became a 1960s style icon as secret agent Emma Peel in TV series ‚ÄúThe Avengers,‚Äù died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at home with her family. Daughter Rachael Stirling said she died of cancer that was diagnosed in March. She was 82. (HBO via AP)