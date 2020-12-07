Bookish: Natalie Portman to chair National Library Week

FILE - Natalie Portman participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film "Lucy in the Sky" on Oct. 2, 2019, in New York.The Oscar-winning actress has agreed to serve as honorary chair of National Library Week, the American Library Association announced Monday. National Library Week will run next April 4-10, and Portman will help promote the role libraries have played in their communities during the pandemic. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)