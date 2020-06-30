Sir Patrick Stewart is writing memoir, publisher announces

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, Patrick Stewart attends the LA Premiere of "Star Trek: Picard," in Los Angeles. The award-winning actor best known as Capt. Jean-Luc Picard of “Star Trek” has a deal with Gallery Books for a “revealing and heartwarming look” into his life and times, the publisher announced Tuesday, June 30. A title and release date will be determined later. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)