Francois Girard on melding music, history, sorrow in 'The Song of Names'

Director Francois Girard arrives on the red carpet for the gala premiere of the film "The Song of Names " in Toronto on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The challenge of adapting a historical novel for the screen is tricky enough but tackling the sprawling music-driven book "The Song of Names" and the mournful melody that fuels it posed unique hurdles for veteran filmmaker Francois Girard. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette