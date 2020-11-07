NBC to cut away from Clemson-Notre Dame for Biden speech

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The defense for No. 4 Notre Dame has been solid all season during a 6-0 start. It is about to face its biggest challenge. The Fighting Irish will host top-ranked Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 7. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)