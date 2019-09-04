Atom Egoyan's 'Guest of Honour' to open Vancouver film festival

VANCOUVER - This year's Vancouver International Film Festival will open with Atom Egoyan's "Guest of Honour."
The drama, starring David Thewlis as a health inspector and Laysla De Oliveira as his music-teacher daughter, is also in the lineup for the Toronto International Film Festival kicking off Thursday.
Organizers for the Vancouver film fest have announced the lineup of gala titles and special events for the 38th instalment, which runs Sept. 26 to Oct. 11.
Other films in the 16-day program include the world premiere of Anthony Shim's "Daughter."
The drama is set in Vancouver and stars John Cassini as a man who "wanders the streets looking for solace in whatever intimacy he can afford."
The closing film is Nicolas Bedos's "La Belle Epoque," a time-travelling dramatic comedy starring Daniel Auteuil.
Special presentations include Bong Joon-ho's dark comedy "Parasite," Edward Norton's 1950s crime drama "Motherless Brooklyn" and Ken Loach's modern-day England tale "Sorry We Missed You," which are also at the Toronto film festival.
Also announced Wednesday was $1.4 million federal government funding to the Greater Vancouver International Film Festival Society for cultural infrastructure upgrades at VIFF's Vancity Theatre.
