Cultural institutions cancel shows, empty seats amid COVID-19 concerns

The National Arts Centre Orchestra performs during the unveiling of upgrades to the NAC's Southam Hall, including a new orchestra shell for the performance venue, in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 in Ottawa. Cultural institutions are taking a hit as concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic lead to empty seats at cinemas, theatres and TV show tapings. The National Arts Centre in Ottawa announced Friday that all performances and events will be cancelled through April 5. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang