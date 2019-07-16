'Schitt's Creek' and its stars among Canadians with Emmy nominations

Eugene Levy, from left, Annie Murphy, Daniel Levy and Catherine O'Hara cast members in the Pop TV series "Schitt's Creek" pose for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour at the Langham Huntington hotel on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.The Ontario-shot series "Schitt's Creek" and stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara are among the Canadians who've landed Emmy Award nominations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Willy Sanjuan - Invision