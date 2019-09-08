Brett Kissel, James Barker Band lead CCMA Awards nominations in Calgary

CALGARY - The Canadian Country Music Association Awards will crown an entertainer of the year in Calgary tonight, after shelving the award for 30 years.
The CCMA Awards' highest honour goes to a solo artist, duo or group who has shown "the greatest competence in all aspects of the field." This year's nominees are Brett Kissel, Paul Brandt, Dean Brody, Tim Hicks and Dallas Smith.
Smith, who is also nominated for album of the year, male artist, and fans' choice, will share co-hosting duties with Billy Ray Cyrus, who has enjoyed renewed popularity with his appearance on Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road."
The remix, featuring Cyrus, helped launch the single to No. 1 on Billboard's main chart for a record-breaking 18 weeks.
The top nominees are Kissel and Ontario-bred group James Barker Band with five nominations each.
Kissel picked up nods in numerous categories that include male artist and entertainer of the year. James Barker Band is in the running for group or duo and single of the year.
The two leading nominees will also compete in the songwriter category, as well as interactive artist, which recognizes the country performer who best uses their online presence to interact with fans.
They also picked up nominations for the fans' choice award, alongside eight other contenders that include the Hunter Brothers, Tim Hicks and the Reklaws.
In the best male artist category, the nominees are Kissel, Brandt, Brody, Hicks and Smith.
Best female artist nominees are Lindsay Ell, Jess Moskaluke, Meghan Patrick, Guylaine Tanguay and Tenille Townes.
For single of the year, Ell's "Criminal," Tenille Townes' "Somebody's Daughter" and Meghan Patrick's "Walls Come Down" are nominated alongside Gord Bamford's "Dive Bar" and James Barker Band's "Good Together."
The CCMA Awards at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary will air live on Global TV.
Follow @BillGraveland on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.