Jay-Z, other celebs ask feds to probe student's 2010 killing

FILE - In this April 21, 2011, file photo, Thulani DeMarsay, right, aunt of Danroy "DJ" Henry Jr., who was shot and killed by a police officer, speaks as Henry's uncle Jamele Dozier, left, holds a photograph of Henry during a news conference in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. Celebrities including Rihanna, Jay-Z and Charlize Theron have called for the U.S. Department of Justice in July 2020, to investigate the case of Henry, a black Pace University football player killed by a white police officer in New York after the team's homecoming game in October 2010. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)