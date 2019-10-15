Country singer Dallas Harms, who helped jump-start Ronnie Hawkins' career, dies at 84

Dallas Harms is seen in this undated handout photo. Canadian country singer Dallas Harms, who sparked a number of hit singles in the 1970s and was instrumental in Ronnie Hawkins' early music career, has died at 84. The Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, known for his songs "Paper Rosie" and "Honky Tonkin' (All Night Long)," died on Saturday in Hamilton, confirmed friend and veteran music writer Larry LeBlanc. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame *MANDATORY CREDIT*