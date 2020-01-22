George Canyon, Amanda Brugel join panel for CBC book battle

Amanda Brugel attends the "The Handmaid's Tale" season three finale red carpet at the Regency Village Theatre] on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. Country music singer George Canyon and "The Handmaid's Tale" actress Brugel are among the celebrity panellists booked for CBC's annual Canada Reads contest.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP