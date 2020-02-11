Meredith MacNeill of 'Baroness von Sketch Show' to star in buddy-cop drama

CBC and NBCUniversal International Studios are teaming up to develop a female-driven buddy-cop TV drama.
"Lady Dicks" co-stars Canadian comedian Meredith MacNeill of "Baroness von Sketch Show" and "Orange Is the New Black" actress Adrienne Moore as detectives in their early 40s.
The series will follow the unlikely partners' "action-packed" police escapades and personal foibles.
The show is co-created by Canadian screenwriters Tassie Cameron and Sherry White, who both worked on Canadian police drama "Rookie Blue."
The project is currently in pre-production and is set to begin shooting in Ontario this spring.
NBCUniversal is set to handle global distribution for the CBC original series, which is produced by Cameron Pictures.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2020.
