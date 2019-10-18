Kim Kardashian urges clemency for Oklahoma death row inmate

FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius Jones. Kim Kardashian West on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, asked Oklahoma officials to consider a clemency petition for Jones, who's on death row for a murder conviction in the July 1999 killing of Paul Howell. Jones, who's black, says his 2002 trial was tainted when a juror used a racist term to describe him. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)