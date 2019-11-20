Michelle Obama, Gaga, J. Lo to join Oprah on wellness tour

This combination photo shows, top row from left, Oprah Winfrey, former first lady Michelle Obama, Dwayne Johnson, Lady Gaga, bottom row from left, Jennifer Lopez, Tina Fey, Tracee Ellis Ross and Amy Schumer. Live Nation announced Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, that Winfrey’s wellness arena tour with WW, dubbed “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus," will also include guest appearances by Obama, Johnson, Lady Gaga, Lopez, Fey, Ellis Ross and Schumer. The nine-city tour will begin on January 4, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo)