A SPOONFUL LESS SUGAR, TAD MORE FAT: US DIETS STILL LACKING
CHICAGO (AP) — A new study on America's eating habits shows only slight improvement over 16 years.
While adults cut down a bit on added sugars and ate marginally more whole grains, they still eat too many sweetened foods and artery-clogging fats.
The results are from an analysis of U.S. government health surveys from 1999 to 2016 involving nearly 44,000 adults.
The biggest change was a small drop in added sugars to roughly 14% of daily calories; less than 10% is recommended. Researchers think fewer sugary sodas contributed to the decline.
Saturated fat increased slightly to almost 12% of daily calories. That's also above the recommended 10% limit.
The study was published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
NASA SAYS 1969 MOON LANDING LAB TO BE DEMOLISHED NEXT YEAR
HOUSTON (AP) — NASA says the Houston building where Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong and his colleagues emerged from quarantine after their 1969 moon mission has fallen into disrepair and will be demolished.
The Houston Chronicle reported Tuesday that the Lunar Receiving Laboratory at Johnson Space Center hasn't been used for two years and will likely be torn down next year.
The building, completed in 1967, was designed to isolate the astronauts and lunar rock samples until it was clear they weren't carrying disease.
A 2015 economic analysis determined that the historic building has structural and electrical problems and can't be saved. A replacement building will house artifacts saved from original lab.
NASA's decision comes just months after celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the first lunar footsteps by Apollo 11 astronauts.
UNMARRIED PARTNERS IN US HAS TRIPLED IN 2 DECADES
UNDATED (AP) _ A new U.S. Census Bureau report says the number of unmarried partners living together has tripled in the past two decades due to greater social acceptance.
The report released this week says the number went from nearly 6 million in 1996 to 19.1 million in 2018.
Benjamin Gurrentz, a bureau survey statistician, writes that the growth in unmarried cohabitation reflects either its increasing normalization or its view as an alternative to marriage for socially disadvantaged groups.
The report says unmarried partners are older, better educated, more likely to earn higher wages and more racially diverse than they were in the past.
As a group, unmarried partners are still small compared to married partners, who numbered 127 million in 2018.
The report used data from the bureau's Current Population Survey program.
IT'S A VEGAN WORLD AFTER ALL, AT LEAST AT DISNEY PARKS
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It's a vegan world after all, at least at Disney's U.S. theme parks.
Disney said Tuesday that plant-based meals would be available at all of its restaurants and quick-meal hubs at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.
The company says on its blog that the vegan meals will be available starting next week at the Florida resort's parks and hotels, and beginning next spring at the California resort. Visitors will be able to identify the dishes by a green-leaf icon on its menus.
Disney officials say guests have embraced vegan offerings on its menus around the globe, inspiring the company to offer more options.
The vegan meals won't have animal meat, dairy, eggs or honey. They will be made from vegetables, fruit, nuts, grains and legumes.
TROOPERS: DIGGING FOR CHANGE LEADS TO TOLL BOOTH ROAD RAGE
SPRING HILL, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a driver who rammed a woman's car multiple times after apparently becoming upset that she was digging for change at a Florida toll booth.
In an incident report, the Florida Highway Patrol says the road rage incident happened Friday afternoon north of Tampa. Investigators pulled the vehicle registration from nearby cameras and tracked the car to a home in Tarpon Springs. Troopers say they couldn't find the driver.
The victim told ABC Action News she feared for her life as the person in the Volkswagen Beetle rammed her car.
The woman says she was driving to Jacksonville to visit a friend and wasn't familiar with the area. That's why she didn't have toll money.
Troopers say they're still searching for the driver.
