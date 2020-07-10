With new name and album, The Chicks' voices ring loud again

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007 file photo, musicians Emily Robison, left, Natalie Maines, center, and Martie Maguire of the group The Dixie Chicks pose with their awards for song of the year, for record of the year, for album of the year, for best country album, and for best country performance at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning country group, who recently changed their name to The Chicks, have a new album "Gaslighter" out July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)