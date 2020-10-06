Novelist Lydia Millet among National Book Award finalists

Carolyn Reidy appears at the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York on May 22, 2018, left, and Walter Mosley appears at the 2018 National Art Awards in New York on Oct. 22, 2018. The National Book Awards winners will be announced during an online ceremony Nov. 18, with honorary medals to be presented to Mosley and posthumously to Simon & Schuster CEO Carolyn Reidy. (AP Photo)