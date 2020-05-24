CBC's Enright to leave 'The Sunday Edition' for new one-hour radio program

Governor General David Johnston invests, Michael Enright, from Toronto, Ont., as a Member of the Order of Canada during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on November 22, 2013. Veteran broadcaster Michael Enright will step down as host of CBC Radio One's "The Sunday Edition" at the end of this season to create a new one-hour radio program. CBC says Enright's last day as host of the weekly series will be June 28, when he will wrap 20 years with the morning program. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld