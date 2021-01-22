Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian dies at 83

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2006 file photo, Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian poses in front of the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, home of the revival of " A Chorus Line," in New York. Avian died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 of cardiac arrest at Holy Cross Hospital in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, He was 83. (AP Photo/Shiho Fukada, File)