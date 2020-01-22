Everyone invited: `Great Gatsby' copyright to end in 2021

This combination of cover images released by Scribner shows the 2018 cover image of the novel "The Great Gatsby" by F. Scott Fitzgerald, left, and "The Great Gatsby: The Graphic Novel," with illustrations by Aya Morton and adapted text by Fred Fordham. Starting next January, F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic Jazz Age tale will belong to everyone. The novel's copyright is set to expire at the end of 2020, meaning that anyone will be allowed to publish the book, adapt it to a movie, make it into an opera or stage a Broadway musical. (Scribner via AP)