ABC cancels 'Fresh Off the Boat,' sets finale for February

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2016 file photo, Randall Park, from left, Constance Wu, Ken Jeong and Ann Hsu pose for photographers during a media event announcing their comedy series "Fresh off the Boat" in Taipei, Taiwan. ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat” is coming to an end after six seasons. The network said Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, the comedy about an Asian American family in the 1990s will wrap with an hour-long finale. The last episode will air Feb. 21. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File