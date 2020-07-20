Telefilm Canada pledges more diversity and inclusivity in new action plan

Kathleen Beauge, legal counsel, legal team leader and CMF program administrator at Telefilm Canada, is shown in a handout photo. Amid calls for Telefilm Canada to improve its diversity initiatives, the federal agency has unveiled a new Equity and Representation Action Plan it calls "a first step" toward creating a more inclusive industry.The new document has seven courses of action and strategies, including the expansion of financing programs to ensure support for creators from underrepresented identities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/O-Telefilm Canada MANDATORY CREDIT