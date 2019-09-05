Trump again attacks 'Will & Grace' actress Debra Messing

This combination photo shows actress Debra Messing during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival in New York on May 2, 2019, left, and President Donald Trump during a visit to Shell's soon-to-be completed Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex in Monaca, Pa., on Aug. 13, 2019. Trump is calling Messing, the liberal activist and “Will & Grace” star, a racist and saying she should be fired from the NBC sitcom. Earlier this week, Messing apologized after tweeting in support of an Alabama church sign which read “a black vote for Trump is mental illness.” (AP Photo)