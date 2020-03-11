Canadian filmmakers look to alternative screenings amid COVID-19

A scene from "The Toll" is shown in this undated handout photo. Canadian filmmakers affected by this week's South By Southwest festival cancellation say the industry is hurting from the fallout of the novel coronavirus but they're hoping to find other creative ways to screen their movies, perhaps virtually. About a dozen Canadian projects were scheduled to be part of the March 13-22 arts and technology festival in Austin, Texas, which was scrapped by city officials last Friday as a precaution because of the threat of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - 4AM Films