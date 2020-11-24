Quebec film darling Xavier Dolan to write, direct TV drama miniseries

Arthouse darling Xavier Dolan is shifting to the small screen with a TV drama for Quebecor Content.
Quebecor president and CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau says Dolan's small screen debut will be a miniseries based on the Michel Marc Bouchard play, «La Nuit où Laurier Gaudreault s'est réveillé.»
Péladeau tweeted the news Tuesday morning in French, saying Dolan will write, direct and appear in the series, titled "The Night Logan Woke Up" in English.
He says it will air on Videotron's subscription channel, Club illico. It's produced in association with CANAL+ which will broadcast the series in France, while StudioCanal will distribute the series internationally.
The project reunites Dolan with dark material from Bouchard, whose play "Tom at the Farm" was adapted by Dolan and Bouchard as a film in 2015.
The miniseries is based on Bouchard's 2019 story about a woman who is forced to confront family dysfunction when she returns to her hometown upon the death of her mother.
Dolan posted a brief acknowledgment on Instagram saying only: "Back to work. 'La nuit où Laurier Gaudreault s’est réveillé,' coming to you in 2022."
The cast includes Julie Le Breton, Magalie Lépine-Blondeau, Éric Bruneau and Patrick Hivon, along with Dolan and Julianne Côté.
Club illico says shooting is set to begin in March.
