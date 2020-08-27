NBC sets November return for 'This Is Us,' 'Chicago' dramas

FILE - In this March 25, 2019, file photo, cast members from "This Is Us," from left, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Jon Huertas, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson pose for photographers at a ceremony honoring Moore with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. An optimistic NBC said Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, it will bring “This Is Us” and other scripted series back in November despite the TV industry's coronavirus-caused production shutdown that's only beginning to ease. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)