Tamil-Canadian Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on being a role model with 'Never Have I Ever'

About a year ago, budding actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, shown in this recent handout image provided by Netflix, was getting ready to graduate high school in Mississauga, Ont., when she saw a social media post that would change her life. It was an open casting call from comedy star Mindy Kaling to find South Asian leads for an upcoming Netflix series about an Indian-American teen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Netflix-Lara Solanki *MANDATORY CREDIT*