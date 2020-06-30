Famed architect Paul Williams' archive goes to Getty, USC

FILE - This June 28, 1968, file photo, shows the main entrance to the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif. The Ambassador Hotel, where presidents slept, Robert Kennedy was assassinated in 1968 and Mary Pickford collected her Oscar for best actress in 1930 is now the site of a public-school complex. Opened in 1921 and designed by Myron Hunt, with later renovations by African American architect Paul Revere Williams, the Ambassador Hotel was one of Los Angeles' defining historic sites. The archive of the late African American architect Paul Revere Williams has been acquired by the University of Southern California School of Architecture and the Getty Research Institute. (AP Photo/David F. Smith, File)